Country where 8,000 people drop dead every year for smoking: Report

Not fewer than 22 Israelis per day die from smoking-related sicknesses, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Israel Cancer Association (ICA).

According to the ICA and the Israeli Ministry of Health, about 8,000 people die every year in Israel from smoking-related sicknesses, of which 800 are passive smokers.

The diseases include lung cancer, throat cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attacks, stroke and sudden death.

According to a new survey initiated by the ICA, 40.2 per cent of smokers in Israel are considering quitting smoking following the rise in cigarette prices.

The data also showed that half of smokers aged 25 to 34 are considering quitting smoking, as well as 46 per cent of smokers aged 18 to 24.

Out of the respondents who quit smoking, 30.2 per cent did it by themselves, 13.2 per cent joined a rehab workshop, and 7.5 per cent used the ICA’s rehab guide book.

Also, out of the non-smokers in the survey, 41.4 per cent said they would ask smokers in public places to get away or put out their cigarettes.

It also showed that 76 per cent of smokers agreed to such requests.

In addition, 84.4 per cent of the Israelis support more graphic warnings with deterrent photographs on cigarette packs, while only 15.6 per cent favour changing the colour of the box to green-khaki colour, as planned in Israel from 2020.

Most smokers in the survey, 74.2 per cent indicated that graphic warnings with such photos would deter them. (Xinhua/NAN)