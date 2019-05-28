Council officials, mechanics disagree of attempted forceful eviction

By Bose Adelaja

There was pandemonium Tuesday, in Isawo area of Ikorodu, Lagos, following alleged attempt to forcefully evict the occupants of Owutu Mechanic Village by Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Vanguard gathered that the mechanic village which has been in existence for about 30 years, comprises various sections for the artisans and was leased to the mechanics by the state government after stipulated requirement was observed.

However, a notice was issued to the occupants by the LCDA on May 7, that half of the mechanic village will be converted to other modern public utilities like kick lambs, shops, public center, banking hall and shopping mall but the mechanics unanimously responded to the notice that he LCDA should channel its letter to the state government.

It was gathered that business activities went fine until about 12pm of yesterday when some Policemen were led to the mechanic village by the Council Chairman.

They were said to have come with two bulldozers and seven patrol vehicles to forcefully evict the mechanics but the attempt was resisted by the artisans thereby resulting to pandemonium while residents, commuters and road users scampered for safety.

Vanguard gathered that when the Policemen and Chairman could not have their ways, they angrily left the scene only for the Chairman to have allegedly returned to the scene with some hefty looking hoodlums but the occupants also mobilised to resist this.

As at 5pm, there was confusion in the area as commercial activities were on standstill while all efforts to resolve the issue ended in deadlock.

In a chat with the Chairman of the mechanic Village, Comrade Ayan Sulaiman, he described the attempt by the LCDA as a rape of justice and called on the state government to come to their aid.

Also, a member of the Elders Forum in the mechanic village Mr Lawal Rotimi said the land was leased to them in the era of Former Lagos State Governor Alhaji Lateef Jakande and the artisans have been paying the required charges to the state government.

As at 6.30pm, effort to get the response of the LCDA proved abortive as the Chairman could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.