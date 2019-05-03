Consider south-east for key appointment – APYF urges Buhari

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – ALL Progressive Congress, APC, South East Youth Forum, APYF, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the zone for major political appointments to ensure a smooth sail for the party in the 2023 general elections.

The group in a communique issued at its post election meeting in Enugu said that the party has made serious inroads in the South East insisting that 2023 Election will be a time for the party to consolidate by ensuring that appointments are not skewed against the zone.

“We express our satisfaction that the APC remarkably garnered more votes in the South East in 2019 than when compared to 2015. This is because of the numerous projects the Buhari administration has embarked on in the South East

“We use this opportunity to plead with our fatherly President Mohammadu Buhari and the leadership of APC to give more political appointments to the South East to prepare the zone for electoral success in the crucial 2023 elections.

National Cohesion: NGO tasks youths on tolerance, patience

In the communique which was signed by the zonal coordinator of the group, Hon Titus Nnamani, the group also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC candidates who won various positions at the polls for their resounding victory.

“At the end of the meeting, we unanimously resolved to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on his merited re-election in the 2019 general election.

“We also wish to congratulate the APC Senator-elect from Abia State, H. E. Chief Dr Orji Uzo Kalu, House of Reps members-elect from Abia state Rt Hon Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejiocha and Hon Benjamin Okezie, and Hon Chike Okafor and Hon Ugonna Ozurigbo from Imo state.

“We congratulate the national leaders of APYF who are, the National Leader, Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed, National Chairman Ife Adebayo and the National field Director Engr Alwan Hassan.

Present at the meeting were Hon Titus Nnamani, Enugu State/South East Zonal Coordinator; Ubah Onyewuchi, Imo state coordinator/South East Zonal Secretary.

Others are Comrade Azuka Nwobu, Anambra Coordinator; Agu Chibisi, Abia State Coordinator and Com Edwin Okoro, Ebonyi State Coordinator.