CALABAR- Professor Matthew Nsing Ogar, Chairman Committee of Deans of the Cross River State University of Technology, CRUTECH, was on Wednesday asked to conduct the matriculation ceremony for 6,245 students admitted into the school this academic session following the confusion over the appointment of Acting- Vice Chancellor for the University.

Professor Emmanuel Ingwu of the Department of Adult Education was on Monday announced as the Acting- Vice Chancellor by Mr Emil Inyang, the Chairman of the school’s Governing Council. But in a dramatic manner, the appointment was reversed on Tuesday by the Governor of the State, Professor Ben Ayade who asked that the approximant be made through due process.

Seven names were subsequently submitted by the Governing Council to the governor for consideration for the appointment while the Committee of Deans Chairman Professor Ogar was asked to conduct the matriculation ceremony while the governor takes his time to select a name for the post from the seven sent to him to replace Professor Anthony Owan Enoh whose tenure ended last week.

Addressing the students at the matriculation ground Ogar said the school zero tolerance for examination malpractice and cultism and any student who violates the rules would be punished accordingly.

“As students of CRUTECH you must be guided by its mission and vision which are philosophical statements driving implementation of academic programmes in this university. You must resolve to wrestle with distractive forces which may conflict and compete with your primary purpose of achieving academic excellence”.

He called on students to pay their fees regularly to assist the school meet its financial duties.

