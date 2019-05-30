Confusion hits Imo over demolition of Okorocha’s tower

…They started the plan last night – eyewitness

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Confusion has overtaken the political atmosphere of Imo state, over the demolition of the Akachi tower, built by the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha, along Akachi road in Owerri.

Vanguard observed that the demolition started at about 02:15 pm.

However, security agents have taken over the location of the Akachi tower thereby stopping the demolition.

While an eyewitness told Vanguard that the demolition was carried out by the agents of the new government of Emeka Ihedioha, others were of the view that the land on which the Akachi tower was built was forcefully collected from the original owners who on their own decided to carry out the demolition.

According to one Onyenso, “We saw some people last night they were in two Hilux vehicles and some security people. They came and moved around the tower and later drove off.

[READ ALSO]

“Just this afternoon, as we are working on our site, we saw a group of people they came with a caterpillar, and they ordered the man in the caterpillar to start pulling down the Akachi tower.

“They were shouting a new government has emerged and we are taking what belongs to us nobody can stop us. There is a new government, old things shall pass away and give way for a new thing.”

A source who did not want his name mentioned told Vanguard, “Let me tell you the truth my brother, I think you are a journalist, this land is not a government land it belongs to some people.

“But what I am seeing here today is like some people are angry they want to take laws into their hand. With the way this thing has started anything can happen at anytime. The government must be guided and be careful of those using their name to take actions. This is taking a very bad shape whether you like it or not.”

VANGUARD