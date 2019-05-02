Computer Village: Two injured as hoodlums attack traders, landlords

… We have addressed the issue today-Tinubu-Ojo

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

No fewer than two persons sustained injuries, yesterday when some hoodlums allegedly attacked traders and landlords association of the popular Computer Village in Ikeja.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums who allegedly attacked the traders and landlords at the entrance of Iyaloja-General, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, were loyal to her.

This came barely 24 hours after their protest against the planned action to office of the State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

An eyewitness disclosed that the traders and members of the landlord association had visited the home of Tinubu-Ojo, to appeal to her to stay action on the planned installation of Iyaloja for the market until an amicable solution was reached.

At the entrance of her gate, it was gathered that the hoodlums attacked the team sent by the traders and injured two persons.

One of the injured persons was identified as Mr. Laja Adesanya and another identified as Tallest, whose clothes were also torn by the hoodlums.

One of the traders, who identified himself as Ahmed, while narrating their ordeal at the home of the market leader, said “What’s happening in computer village? Is this the type of Iyaloja we bargained for? Well, it’s not until it’s over.”

Tinubu-Ojo reacts

When Vanguard contacted Tinubu-Ojo over the alleged attack, she noted “I am tired of this computer village issue. We have addressed the issue today.”

