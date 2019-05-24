Computer Village traders kick against installation of Iyaloja

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—ACTIVITIES at the office of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, were halted when hundreds of traders from Computer Village, Ikeja, protested against the planned installation of Iyaloja and Babaloja by the State Government for the market.

Vanguard gathered the traders under the aegis of Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria, CAPDAN, were furious that the planned installation will alter the periodic elections that had existed over the years in the market.

The protesters, who defied the scorching sun, argued that Computer Village was an international market and does not need the imposition of Iyaoloja or Babaloja.

Vanguard also gathered that the protesters were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as: We the traders at Computer Village say no to installation of Babaloja and Iyaloja; Computer Village is an Information Communication Technology (ICT) market, We do not want crisis in our market.

According to the angry protesters, the market was not a regular foodstuff market and does not need such practice that exists in foodstuff markets across the state.

They argued that the earlier practice of electing the market leadership by the traders should be allowed to continue.

An ICT engineer, Wasiu Agbaje argued that Computer Village was not like the regular markets where such should be imposed.

According to him, the installation will undermine the hub because there was no relationship between technology and the practice that exists in foodstuff markets.

Addressing the aggrieved traders, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Rotimi Ogunleye assured the traders that the state government would investigate their grievances.

Meanwhile, no fewer than two persons sustained injuries when some hoodlums allegedly attacked traders and landlords association of the popular Computer Village in Ikeja.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums, who allegedly attacked the traders and landlords at the entrance of the home of Iyaloja-General, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, were loyal to her.

Eyewitness disclosed that the traders and members of the landlords association had visited the home of Tinubu-Ojo, to appeal to her to stay action on the planned installation of Iyaloja for the market until an amicable solution was reached.

At the entrance of her gate, it was gathered that the hoodlums attacked the team sent by the traders and injured two persons.

One of the injured persons was identified as Mr. Laja Adesanya and another identified as Tallest, whose clothes were torn by the hoodlums.

One of the traders, who identified himself as Ahmed, while narrating their ordeal at the home of the market leader, said: “What’s happening in computer Village? Is this the type of Iyaloja we bargained for? Well, it’s not over until it’s over.”

Tinubu-Ojo reacts

When Vanguard contacted Tinubu-Ojo over the alleged attack, she said: “I am tired of this Computer Village issue. We have addressed the issue today.”