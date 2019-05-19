Coaches salaries: Why sponsors are withholding funds – NFF

Nigeria Football Federation, NFF officials have blamed its failure to settle coaches’ salary on the seeming unwillingness by sponsors to commit resources to the federation, because of negative reports and interference from government.

According NFF vice-president Shehu Diko, coaches salaries are being delayed because funds are no longer forthcoming from their sponsors.

“As we speak all our coaches have not received their salary on time, but coach Gernot Rohr has now been paid until March,” Dikko told BBC Sport.

“It’s only a short-term issue because our sponsors (Aiteo) that we sourced to pay the coach have always fulfilled their contractual obligations.

“Since 2017, when we signed this deal, there has not been any issue or delay, and sometimes he [Rohr] was paid upfront by this sponsor.

“Unfortunately, the sponsors are not happy about the negative happenings and it’s taken its toll on the NFF financial inflow.

“We had written to the coach to explain all these challenges leading to salary delays and he understands,” Dikko added.

He said that ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the NFF was hopeful of a mutual understanding by the Super Eagles players on the situation on ground.

“When it comes to bonuses and dues, there’s a mutual trust and understanding between the players and the NFF,” he said.

“They received their 2018 World Cup money upfront and already the Nations Cup qualifying bonuses have been paid.

“The Nations Cup is being handled by the government and they know that payments will be made once government releases its funding.

“We continue to work hard on this and luckily we have a good relationship with the players.”

Nigeria, the three-time African champions, will play in Group B at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.