Coach decries lack of support for celebral palsy football

Lagos – Gbenga Dosumu, National Coach, Cerebral Palsy Football Association of Nigeria (CPFAN), has blamed the slow development of the sport on.inadequate attention from governments and other stakeholders.



Dosumu said in Lagos that the body was faced with dearth of activities which had left its athletes competition rusty.

“It is devastating that a sport that accommodates persons living with Cerebral Palsy (CP) is being neglected to the extent that we cannot execute activities because of lack of sponsorship.

“For CP to develop in Nigeria and bring to be at par with its counterparts outside, we need individuals, non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and governments to identify with us.

“We have remained consistent in our training and it is to ensure that athletes are still in shape as regular activities help them to be lively and social,’’ he said.

The coach appealed to football enthusiasts in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to give hope to CP sufferers, who aspired to build careers in football in spite of their conditions.

“There are hundreds of CP persons abandoned in homes but these ones have decided and taken the step to develop their talents in football; therefore, they need to be encouraged,’’ he added.

According to Dosunmu, the sport has created an.environment for such persons to come together to socialise, compete and interact.

NAN reports that Cerebral Palsy is a disorder of movement and posture resulting from permanent non-progressive defect or lesion of immature brain.

CP football is a unique football with seven-aside players on the field at a time with some modifications in rules, teams’ compositions and size of play turf.

There are no offside rule.

Duration of matches consists of 30 minutes of each half time.

Throws-in may be made with just one hand. (NAN)