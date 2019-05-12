Cleric tasks women on support, submission to husbands

Kuje (FCT) – Evang. Deborah Oluwalana of the Destiny Changer Prayer Ministry has called on women to be supportive and submissive to their husbands to reduce the increasing rate of crisis in homes.

Oluwalana made the call on Sunday in Kuje at an interdenominational prayer forum on “The Cry of a Woman in Agony” organised by the ministry.

She said that the forum was to pray for women facing different challenges of life, childlessness, late marriages as well as family issues.

The cleric said that the call for support and submissive to husbands was in fulfillment of the gospel, adding that it was also to promote peace and harmony among couples.

“Some women are looking for help but don’t know where to go and that is the reason for this forum, to let them know that God is the solution.

“If you focus your attention in Christ, put your trust in God, He will supply all your needs according to his riches in glory,” she said.

Pastor Florence Ikejiuba, the Guest Speaker at the forum, said the payer forum was timely in view of the need to give hope to the increasing number of women going through challenges.

She urged the participants at the forum to anchor their hopes in God, adding that for every challenge, there is always a reward and experience.

She expressed optimism that at the end of the programme women would be better informed about God being in control of the affairs of men.

She called on women to embrace wisdom, love and understanding in the management of crises at home to reduce the various challenges confronting families.

The cleric called on women to be better prepared to support their husbands in providing for the family before getting married. (NAN)