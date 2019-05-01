CHUKWUMA NWANZE: Lagos traffic altered my career path but it paid off

The title of this report is one that beats one’s imagination considering the dreadful nature of the gridlock in Lagos. However, it is not a fairy tale but the true story of the rise and rise of the Executive Director, Finance and Strategy of Credit Direct Limited, Mr. Chukwuma Nwanze, who is a well-rounded financial manager and management consultant with experience in financial control, performance management, integration, and strategic planning. Nwanze’s experience is uniquely shared to inspire and persuade.

Best decision:

Growing up, my parents repeatedly told me that being educated was a critical requirement if I was to be successful. I always wanted to be a medical doctor, a cardiologist to be precise and this influenced my choice of subjects while in secondary school. I was a science student and was among the best in my secondary school. Prior to sitting for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, SSCE, I had never failed an exam in my life. I was one of those students who thought sitting for General Certificate Examination, GCE, was for people who were not confident about passing SSCE. Anyway, when I sat for SSCE I didn’t get credit in Physics because I missed half of my practicals due to Lagos traffic. I wasn’t going to re-sit the examination. I decided to change my career path which was one of the best decisions I have taken in my life and that was how I chose Accounting.

Chartered accountant at 21

I was advised by my close friend’s father that if I was going to be a successful accountant, I should sit for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, examination. Immediately I passed out from secondary school, I sat for ICAN examination and passed my final qualifying examination at the age of 21. Since I was now a chartered accountant, I applied for and got a job but was determined to get a degree. I applied to a school in the UK and obtained a degree in Business Administration through distance learning. That way, I was able to keep my job and get a first degree. It may interest you to know that I used the same approach ,distance learning, to get an MBA from one of the best universities in the UK, Warwick Business School and I am currently a doctoral candidate in a leading University in the UK. It is, therefore, safe to say that I got all my University degrees without being a full-time student.

Only the basics of life

I am the sixth of seven kids. My late dad was a journalist who later became a pastor and my mum a nurse. I have five older brothers and a kid sister. My parents were able to provide only the basics of life. Food, shelter, and education. Everything else was luxury for most of my early years. At a time, my school uniform was my best set of clothes because of how tough things were while I was growing up. Surprisingly, my parents were the most welcoming of people even though they had little. I mean very little. For years, I lived with about 18 people in a three bedroom house because my older brothers had their friends and classmates living with us. This communal living shaped my thoughts and helped give me clarity. I knew what I wanted to be and what I didn’t want to be. My house was like the “University of Life”. With hindsight, I can say that growing up with so many people helped prepare me for the future. Some of the lessons I learned include contentment, adaptability, resilience, diligence and “can do” spirit.

Dramatic decision

I think three big events have shaped my life and led me on this successful path that I am today. The first was standing firm by my decision to change my career choice despite all the advice given to me at the time not to do so. I was very young when I passed out from secondary school. I was about 16 years old at the time. At that point, taking what will be considered as a dramatic decision to change my career choice was not one that would not require different people giving me advice on what they think was best for me. But I was certain that I did not want to resit for SSCE and I was confident based on the little research that I had done on the accounting profession that it was the best career choice for me at the time given my situation. For me, this choice was a significant landmark in my life. I think if I had still pursued my dream of becoming a doctor or a cardiologist, I may still have been successful, but it is unlikely that I would have been able to achieve what I have achieved now within such a short period of time.

Level 12 at the age of 24

The second major landmark for me was accepting to start my career in the civil service. I had to make a choice when I became a chartered accountant to start my career in a small audit firm or to work in the civil service. The natural thinking was for me to go to the small audit firm where I won’t earn a lot but would learn the ropes of what it means to run a professional audit firm. I also thought I could join an agency in the civil service where the Chairman Executive Officer , CEO, at the time was a chartered accountant and an ex-KPMG staff who promised he was going to train me to be a professional accountant. I was fortunate to have taken the civil service job. He trained me as he promised. I excelled on the job and within a year I had gotten two big promotions. I left the civil service at the young age of 24 at Level 12 which speaks volumes of my success while working for the government.

Unconventional path

The third major landmark was choosing to follow an unconventional path with regards to my education and career. My belief was always that I needed an education and I didn’t need to sit in a class to get it. I believe in this internet age and the way foreign education is structured, whether you are a full-time student or a distance learning student, you really don’t miss out on anything. I got my first degree through distance learning, my second degree through distance learning and I am currently studying for my doctorate degree through distance learning. At the end of the day, none of the certificates were issued with distance learning on them. You don’t always need to go through the conventional path to your destination. There are many roads that lead to the top and I took an unconventional path and it paid off.

Conventional dogma

In my early years, I got my inspiration from my parents and siblings. My dad, was the epitome of wisdom and patience while my mum is about the most meticulous person I have ever met. My siblings showed me that there were many honest routes to the top and I did not have to follow conventional dogma at all times.

My first MD/CEO influenced my career a lot. He never treated me like a fresh accountant. He pushed me to my limits even though I was relatively young and he assured me that if I followed his lead, I would climb the corporate ladder quickly. I am still inspired by a lot of people today.

New world

There were two experiences I considered as turning points in my life. First, not passing my Physics examination was a disappointing experience. It was the first time I did not succeed at a thing. It was a new world for me. It also triggered my decision to abandon my childhood dream of being a cardiologist and follow a completely different tangent in life which led me to Accounting and Business Administration.

The second experience further strengthened my determination to succeed. I had studied till late in the night while I was preparing for my final Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ,ICAN, examination, unaware that it was about to rain, I stayed later than normal where I studied in Maryland. I lived at Abule-Egba at the time. There was heavy rain in Lagos, everywhere was messy and the transport fares went up. I was tired, hungry and very frustrated. I was frustrated because the money on me couldn’t take me home because I was on a shoestring budget. To cut a long story short, I walked for about an hour from the bus stop where my money could take me to my house. While walking home a reckless bus driver splashed a pool of muddy water all over me. I was tired, hungry, stained with muddy water and very broke.

I was sad, said a prayer and resolved in my heart that whatever it would take to have a better life I was going to pursue it.

That event made me study harder and thankfully, I passed my qualifying examinations to become a chartered accountant.

Greatest lessons

There are many honest routes to the top that do not follow the norm. People should think differently. No one should define your path in life. While people may guide or offer advice, you are ultimately responsible for the outcomes you see in your life.

Being a father to two fantastic kids is what I consider my greatest achievement. I am also thankful for how my career has progressed so far. I achieved a respectful position in my career at a relatively young age and I am thankful for that. The values that have contributed to making you who I am today include faith, stewardship, diligence, and empathy.

