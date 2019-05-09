China’s BRI remains consistent, highly enhanced’

By Vera Anyagafu

The Acting Consul General of the Peoples Republic of China’s Consulate in Lagos, Mr. Guan Zhongqi has disclosed that China will not relent in promoting a jointly goal towards realising a high quality Belt and Road Initiative.

Zhongqi assured that with China opening up to the rest of the world sustainable economic development initiative, coupled with her sticking to high standard people to people centered concepts, growing relationship with Nigeria and other African countries, especially in the area of technology transfer, will remain consistent.

Zhongqi who said this at a press briefing in Lagos, pointed out that the recently concluded second successful Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) bilateral meeting with leaders of participating countries, witnessed an in-depth exchange of views on the BRI cooperation as participating Heads of states applauded the BRI, having foreseen it to be a great opportunity to benefit from..

According to Zhongqi, President Xi Jinping has assured that the broadened and enriched vision of the BRI cooperation will guide the participating parties to better paint an exquisite picture that will enable the cooperation achieve a widely positive benefits for their respective countries.

“China’s opening up to the world has also benefitted China and not just the world.

And China, through development of her economy, will continue to reach out to the world.

China’s opening up to the world is a big opportunity for the world, and we believe that through China’s import and export fair, Nigeria and other countries across the globe will enjoy a more advanced trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, with an open, inclusive and rule-based multilateral dialogue and cooperation”,

“I foresee the co-operation between Nigeria and China, both in the capacity of business and cultural exchange, growing stronger with more and more Nigerian businessmen going to China and Chinese businessmen coming to Nigeria”, Zhongqi added.

Also speaking, the Consulate’s Commercial Consul, Mr. Liu Junsheng, who enumerated various benefits from the 2018 BRI roundtable which saw Heads of states and governments from 38 countries, including President Mohammadu Buhari, United Nations Secretary General and Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) with over 6,000 foreign guests from 150 countries and 92 international organizations, noted that this year’s forum, themed, ‘Belt and Road Co-operation: Shaping a Brighter Shared Future’ was all the way more rewarding as many interesting developmental projects will surface.

He also reiterated President Xi Jinping’s 2018 BRI forum submission as being relevant to this year’s forum which is bent on promoting a high-quality Belt and Road co-operation based on the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits among participating countries.

The various benefits, he went further to state, have brought to bear many employment opportunities for Nigerians, declaring that many Chinese companies in Nigeria have also carried out some corporate social responsibilities in various host communities in Nigeria, an indication of a healthier bilateral relationship between governments and citizens of both countries.

However, the BRI yearly roundtable, is China’s most important diplomatic event and this year’s forum had successfully reached a consensus with lists of deliverables, summarised and compiled to meet desired needs of Africa and the rest of the world.

This includes, creating a global partnership of connectivity to promote interconnected development , reflecting mutual benefits and Win-Win results, building new platforms for the matchup of local governments, and the industrial and commercial communities to broaden cooperation opportunities.