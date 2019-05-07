China seeks joint pursuit of BRI

*Vows to enhance practical cooperation

Nigeria, alongside 150 countries and international organisations have signed in agreement to benefit from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in excess of $100 billion.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aims to strengthen infrastructure, trade, and investment links between China, Africa and other international countries.

At a press briefing on “The Belt and Road for International co-operation” recently held at the Chinese Embassy in lagos, Acting Consul General of China in Lagos Mr. Guan Zhongqi, emphasised on the opportunities for the BRI cooperation and development of the world economy.

According to him, we need to pursue a clean cooperation. The BRI is not an exclusive club; it aims to promote green development. “We may launch green infrastructure projects, make green investment and provide green financing to protect the earth, which we all call home. In pursuing the Belt and Road cooperation, everything needs to be done in a transparent way”.

“He said Nigeria is highly respected all over the world, especially from China. We are strategic partners sharing with similar cultures, historical background and highly-complementary economies, he said.

Also speaking at the event, Commercial Consul Mr.Liu Junsheng, stated that the joint pursuit of Belt and Road cooperation will deliver true benefits to the participating countries and also contribute to their social and economic development.

“We need to promote a global partnership of connectivity to achieve common development and prosperity”.

“I am confident that as we work closely together, we will transcend geographical distance and embark on a path of win-win cooperation”, he said.