China seeks global cooperation through Belt and Road Initiative

By Juliet Ebirim

Since 2013, when it was launched by President Xi Jinping in Kazakhstan and Jakarta, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has developed very fast. Initiated by China, it was meant to assist developing countries in need of infrastructural projects. At the Second BRI Forum held on April 24 to 26 in Beijing, Nigeria, alongside 150 countries and international organisations signed an agreement to benefit from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in excess of $100 billion.

Acting Consul General of China in Lagos, Mr. Guan Zhongqi said The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aims to strengthen infrastructure, trade, and investment links between China, Africa and other international countries. At a press briefing on “The Belt and Road for International co-operation” recently held at the Chinese Embassy in Lagos, he emphasised on the opportunities for the BRI cooperation and development of the world economy.

[READ ALSO]

“We may launch green infrastructure projects, make green investment and provide green financing to protect the earth, which we all call home. In pursuing the Belt and Road cooperation, everything needs to be done in a transparent way. Nigeria is highly respected all over the world, especially in China. We are strategic partners sharing similar cultures, historical background and highly-complementary economies” he said.

The Belt and Road cooperation is entering a new stage, which is also mapping out blueprint for the high-quality BRI cooperation between China and Nigeria. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971 and strategic partnership in 2005 in particular between China and Nigeria, the friendship and cooperation between China and Nigeria have delivered tangible benefits, laying a solid foundation for high-quality cooperation between China and Nigeria on BRI.

VANGUARD