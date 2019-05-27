Children’s Day: We ‘ll continue to provide free qualitative education-LASG assures

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has promised to sustain it’s free qualitative education at both primary and secondary public school level towards enhancing child welfare and development in the state.

Out- going Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode made the remarks, yesterday, while addressing different pupils from various schools in Lagos, who thronged out to mark the 2019 Children’s Day Celebration, at Agege Stadium, of the state.

The theme of the event was tagged:”End malnutrition: protect the future of Nigerian child.”

Ambode, represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Adebunmi Adekanye, stressed that Lagos State has displayed unparalled passion, love and affection for the well being and qualitative education of the Lagos child towards protecting their future.

According to him, “The challenge of malnutrition is a reflection of inadequate food production and uneven distribution due to insufficient purchasing power, especially among the low income group, hence, the resolve by Lagos State Government to continue to provide free education.

“It was in a bid to sustainably address this challenge that we initaiated a number of programmes in the Agric sector towards achieving our food security objectives.

“As this tenure of this administration comes to an end, I am pleased to note to the glory of God that our investment s in the education sector has been yielding the desired dividends as our students have been displaying excellence in various competition.”

He cited an example, where Ekene Franklin of Meiran Community High School, Meiran scored 345 marks to heat over 1,792,718 other candidates to come top in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.