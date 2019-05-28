Children’s Day : Lagos NAWOJ donates to orphanage

By Yinka Latona

Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ, Lagos State, has donated gift items, clothings and toiletries to the Red Cross Society Orphanage Home, Makoko,Yaba area of Lagos.

The items were donated by the newly elected executive members of the Union led by its Chairperson Adeola Ekine who said the donation was to commemorate the 2019 Children’s Day celebration.

Ekine said it was also geared towards celebrating with the less privileged children and appreciating God for a successful election which took place last Thursday at Radio Lagos/Eko FM, Ikeja. She said, “As the Nigerian children celebrate the Children’s Day, the newly elected executive members of NAWOJ, Lagos State chapter deemed it worthy to visit the orphanage to play with the children and give them a sense of belonging,” she said.

She said there are plans to sustain this and extend helping hands to the children aside the Children’s Day celebration in order to include them in the Union’s activities as well as subsequent programmes of the association.

The Chairperson urged other states in the federation and the Federal Government to emulate Lagos State Government’s Child Right Act recently passed into law which affords children the right to access good health, education and shelter. She said, “we must ensure that the welfare of our children is given topmost priority especially to give them basic necessities of life , ” she said.

She called on government at all levels to channel resources towards upgrading the education sector to make it a world class.

She however promised that the new executive members would work earnestly with members of the association towards restoring the lost glory and image of the association. “The new administration will ensure that members are carried along in our operations and decisions regardless of race, religion and culture. “We are on a mission to return all our veterans that have left the association because we need their experiences. Also, we shall embark on training and retraining of our members ,both locally and internationally .

In her address, the Branch Chairman of the Society Mrs Adebola Kolawole lauded the effort of the new executive members describing it as a step in the right direction .