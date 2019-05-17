CAS reaffirms commitment to provisions of the constitution as he commissions new aircraft shelters in Maiduguri

The Chief of the Air (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to continue working for the security and unity of the Nation in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He stated that NAF personnel must not be distracted by self-centred individuals who do not wish the nation well. “I urge you to remain patriotic and loyal to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN),

Muhammadu Buhari, who is working tirelessly to ensure a secure and prosperous Nigeria”, he said. This reaffirmation was made today, 17 May 2019, during the commissioning ceremony of newly remodelled aircraft shelters at the Headquarters (HQ) of the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation LAFIYA DOLE at NAF Base, Maiduguri. The new aircraft shelters were refitted with high-grade, durable canvas to enable them to withstand the extreme weather conditions prevalent in Maiduguri.

Speaking further, the CAS, who was represented by the Chief of Aircraft Engineering (CAcE), Air Vice Marshal Musa Muktar, expressed delight for the timely completion of the reconstruction work stating that NAF aircraft and equipment would now be better sheltered from extreme weather thereby saving them from damage. Air Marshal Abubakar also noted that the role played by the ATF, through its operations in the ongoing war against insurgency in the Northeast of the Country, was very crucial. He stressed, therefore, that the Service had no option but to strive harder to provide the needed support to enable the ATF to effectively carry out its assigned tasks. While urging personnel to utilize the new facilities with a high sense of responsibility and care, the CAS used the opportunity to express sincere gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support to the Service towards the achievement of desired air power goals.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commander ATF, Air Vice Marshal James Gwani, reassured the CAS of the unalloyed commitment of personnel of the Task Force to the fight against terrorism, whilst also thanking him for the continuous provision of needed equipment and facilities that have enhanced their performance and boosted personnel welfare. Present at the event were Directors from HQ NAF, commanders of co-located units in Maiduguri as well as other senior NAF officers.