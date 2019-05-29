Cardiac diseases: Physician calls for early diagnosis to reduce risks

A consultant cardiologist, Dr Ramon Moronkola, says early diagnosis and prompt management of hypertension, abnormal cholesterol and diabetes can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Moronkola, who works with Kleinburg Medical Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, made this assertion in an interview with the Newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, cardiovascular diseases are conditions affecting the heart, the blood vessels or both.

“The pattern of cardiovascular diseases in general population is largely similar to what is observed in the work place.

“However, some work place is associated with higher risk factors like sedentary lifestyle in a receptionist.

“Common cardiovascular conditions among workers includes; hypertension ( commonest), stroke, heart failure, abnormal heart beats and heart attack.

“The factors causing them which are called risk factors can be grouped into two namely; modifiable and non- modifiable risk factors.

“Modifiable risk factors are those factors that can be treated such as hypertension, abnormal cholesterol levels, diabetes, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption.

“Non- modifiable risk factors include; male gender, old age, race (different cardiovascular diseases have peculiarities in different races) and family history of cardiac diseases,” Moronkola said.

He also said that modifiable risk factors could be addressed through primary, secondary and tertiary preventions.

“Primary prevention involves adopting ways to prevent the development of these diseases, creating regular awareness on modifiable risk factors and the need to address them.

“Others include; avoid sedentary lifestyle by standing up for short walks at workplace, creating healthy options at work place canteen.

“Government policies should be protecting citizens from this conditions like regulating the amount of salt allowed in prepackaged foods.

“Secondary prevention involves early diagnosis and treatment of these cardiovascular diseases.

“Ensuring easy accessibility to health facilities and companies can register staff in health insurance or collaborate with proper health facilities.

“Tertiary prevention involves treatment of the complications,”Moronkola said.

He said that people could engage in cardiovascular exercise which really helps in reducing heart diseases.

“Exercise is a known means of reducing cardiovascular diseases but it should be prescribed by medical experts because intensive exercise can be a cause of cardiovascular complications in some individuals,” Moronkola said.