CAN to Buhari, Govs: Don’t disappoint the masses

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the 29 state governors who were inaugurated for new tenure of office to put live up to the expectations of the masses and serve them without fear of favour.

CAN President, Revd Samson Ayokunle, made the call on Wednesday in a chat with reporters in Abuja.

According to him, it is the failure of the past administrations at both the federal and state levels to subjugate personal interest to the Constitution that has placed the nation in a deplorable state in many fronts.

He said, “It is our wish and prayer for those that are being sworn-in today; the President and the Vice President, the new and returning governors, that they will live up to the expectations of the masses who voted them into office.

“They should not disappoint the people and make them regret voting them to power. They should live up to the expectations of the Oath of Office and the Oath of Allegiance which they swore to. They should allow the two to guide them. They are expected to be faithful to the Constitution not the party or the party leaders.

They should serve the country without fear or favour. They should allow personal interest to conflict with the constitution.

“If they live up to this expectation, the whole country will grow, our economy will come out of the woods, and their will be peace and unity in every nook and cranny of the country.

“It is their failure to do so that has made us to be not only stagnant in many areas but also the poverty capital of the world.”

Ayokunle urged Nigerians to continue to pray and cooperate with the newly inaugurated leaders to get it right in the next four years..