Caleb University wins inter-tertiary public speaking debate

By Dayo Adesulu

Caleb University has emerged champion at the 4th Inter-tertiary Institutions Debate and Public Speaking Contest.

In a stiff competition, Caleb University beats 39 other contestants from other tertiary institutions to emerge best.

The Public Speaking competition featured students from twenty (20) universities, polytechnics and colleges of education around the country.

At the competition, which was organized by the Nigeria Debate Society and hosted by Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Caleb unarguably displayed prowess in the Queen’s English more than other contesting institutions

Caleb University contingent was led by Dr. Charles Nwachukwu, while students in the team include Michael Awotayo, Faith Martins, Israel Asemota and Rachael Balogun. The students spoke on the topic “Leadership by Example”.

The lead speaker, Israel Asemota came top, beating 39 other contestants from all the other institutions. Thus, the school was adjudged best in spoken English Language.

Vanguard