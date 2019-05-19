Businessman in prison over alleged N1.1m visa fraud

Abuja – A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, ordered that a businessman, Obinna Igwe, accused of N1.1 million visa fraud, be remanded in prison, pending police investigation.

Igwe, who lives on No 19 Akinbode Street, Lagos state, is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, gave the order, following an application by the Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha,

Maiwada adjourned the matter untill June 27.

Earlier, Ukagha, told the court that one Okafor Sunday Block 28 Flat 3 Kura site Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on May 5.

Ukagha alleged that sometime in December, 2018, the complainant and his friend Mr Kingsley Ifeanyi, paid N1.1 million to the defendant to procure Canadian and Qatari visas.

She said the defendants collected the money and international passports and promised to deliver the visas within three months.

The prosecution said that the defendant took off with the complainants’ money.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 322 and 312 of the Penal Code.

However, the defendant denied committing the offence. (NAN)