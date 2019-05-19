Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Teni make BET Awards nominees’ list

Three Nigerian singers, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi and Teni De Entertainer have all featured strongly in the 2019 BET Awards nomination list. BET in Africa, part of the Viacom International Media Networks Africa multimedia entertainment portfolio, at a press conference in Lagos, announced the local nominations for the BET Awards 2019 taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 23, and premiering live across the continent on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) on Monday, June 24, at 19:00 WAT.

The nominees announced in the Best International Act Award category are Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Mr. Eazi alongside South African Hip Hop rapper AKA. Also included in the category are Dave and Giggs from the UK with Aya Nakamura and Dosseh from France.

In the fan voted category of Best New International Act is Teniola Apata from Nigeria, Sho Madjodzi from South Africa, Headie One and Octavian from the UK and France’s Jokair and Nesly.

BET will honour the Best International Act in-show, along with the viewer’s choice fan voted category Best New International Act during the live red-carpet pre-show.

The International Act category has honoured previous African winners who have gone on to become recognisable worldwide for their talents. Namely, Nigeria’s 2face and D’banj in 2011 and Wizkid in 2017, Ghana’s Sarkodie and Stonebwoy in 2012 and 2015 respectively, and South Africa’s Black Coffee in 2016. Last year in 2018, for the first time, globally acclaimed Davido emotionally received his BET Best International Act Award live on stage during the global broadcast of the show with South Africa’s Sjava in traditional Zulu regalia receiving his Best New International Act at the live Red-Carpet Show.

“The BET Awards is a powerful platform for celebrating and elevating black excellence from around the world,” said Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, BET International Viacom International Media Networks Africa “We look forward to honouring this year’s Best International Act and Best New International Act during the BET Awards main and surround programming that will broadcast to a global audience.”