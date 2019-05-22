BUK, FUTO get NCC’s N40m endowment

By EmmanuelvElebeke

ABUJA – The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC on Wednesday announced N40 million endowment fund for Bayero University, Kano and Federal University of Technology, Owerri for research and development.

Announcing the endowment, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta said the gesture was in line with the ideals and mandate of the Commission to enable research institutions actualise their potentials in the knowledge economy .

He explained that the amount will be shared N20 million each of the two institutions in the 2019 academic session, while the Commissions plans for other potential beneficial institutions in the coming years.

He urged the beneficiaries to channel the fund to the objectives it was meant and challenged the students of the institutions to seize the opportunity to actualize their potentials.

He assured them that the Commission will do more if the objectives for the funding are realised.

Highlight of the event was the signing ofMemorandum of Understanding, MoU between the Commission and the Vice Chancellors of the two institutions.



Details later.