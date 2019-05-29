Buhari’s first tenure ‘a bitter pill to swallow’ — Rights group

By Emma Amaize

Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, CHURAC, yesterday, dismissed President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim of achievements in the last four years, saying, he fumbled in his three target areas of security, corruption and economy.

The group in a statement by its National President, Cleric Alaowei, said: “In fact, President Buhari’s first term performances if any, are a bitter pill to swallow. He has unarguably failed in his three prone areas of security, corruption and the economy. We pray that the country should not continue in this miserable path in his second term.

“The vain-glory and ego-boasting achievements in the four years of office by President Buhari are rather a mishmash of economic disaster ennobled as achievements by the sugar-coated propaganda of image laundering being anchored in the current government. However, in the real sense, the government’s celebrated achievements are democratic attrition to the nation.

“His eventful four years in the office gave Nigerians a miasma of hope of the nation’s dangling future. Buhari’s first tenure in our assessment is characterised with economic repression, ethnocentrism, nepotism, lack of parity with the composition of the government, gross abuse of human rights, persecution of old-time enemies as well as political rivals in the name of the anti-corruption war.

“This is in addition to unbridled abuse of all known democratic ethos thereby reduced Nigerians to be grimacing at the mention of democracy or Buhari’s government.

“This APC-led-government after mesmerising Nigerians with its edited, but failed to be executed 2015 campaign promises to entrust the party with their votes, has shown that its four years was far worse than the PDP’s 16 years rule.”

“One eventful but excuses-coated four years has gone down the drain, yet this APC government of propaganda has not formulated and or implemented any policy to recoup Nigerians of the mass feelings of distrust and gross incompetence displayed by the government to pilot the affairs of the nation.

“High point of the government’s shenanigan is its decision to go back to the APC’s vomit when the later was in opposition. The then opposition party, (APC), now groping around for help at the altar of governance, spared no minute in rebuking and reproving the PDP led-government over the removal of fuel subsidy.

“We are surprised why this APC led-government finds the fuel subsidy removal parody as its best democracy gift to the economically pauperised and beleaguered Nigerians in his first term,” the group stated.