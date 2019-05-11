Buhari’s administration is committed to welfare of common man – Osinbajo

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said that the administration of President Buhari is committed to the welfare of the common man in the country.



The Vice President made the remark during the formal launching of Bauchi State Health Contributory Scheme on Saturday in Bauchi.

He noted that the federal government, through its social investment programmes, has affected the lives of millions of Nigerians across the 36 states of the Federation, including the FCT.

“At the heart of this administration is the welfare of the common man who can not fend for himself, or those who work but can not meet their daily needs. In our various interventions, through our social investment programmes, we have touched the lives of millions of Nigerians in many positive ways, especially regarding their health, because that’s what any self-respecting nation does.

“I am happy just as I am sure that this contributory health insurance scheme will impact this lives of many Bauchi residents in many great ways. I thank the governor for this initiative, and promise that on our part, we will do whatever it takes to make it a success,” the Vice President said.

On his part, the Governor of Bauchi State, Muhammed Abubakar gave the assurance that he has put measures in place to ensure that the health insurance scheme transcends his administration.

“Health of Bauchi people is one of the major areas my administration focused on. I am happy that today, we are launching this programme to provide access to medical consultation and medicines for the good people of Bauchi state.

“I have put measures in place to ensure that the health of Bauchi people remains a top priority, and it is my hope that it continues to be,” the Governor stated.

Speaking earlier, the representative of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Pharm. Isa Ataze assured that his agency will work closely with the State Health Insurance Scheme to ensure it succeeds.

Vanguard