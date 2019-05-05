Buhari’s achievements can’t be questioned – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-THE Presidency yesterday said that nobody can question the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari as it posited that they are there for all to see.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a write up circulated to the media in Abuja, said that Buhari’s victory against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 was made possible by his promises to end Boko Haram terrorism, secure the country for efficient management, restructure the economy, halt its downward slide, create jobs and to fight corruption.

According to Shehu “His climactic victory against the then incumbent Goodluck Jonathan, his strong message on the three issues as listed above, his practical and serious approach helped to awaken a nation misled by characters who placed self above nation for sixteen years and more,” adding: “Nobody can question President Buhari’s achievements. They are there for all to see.”

He said that the Buhari administration has established for itself an anti-corruption reputation “and has been in office nearing four years without a major scandal.”

He said, “The Buhari administration can pat itself on the back for this achievement when it is viewed against the established culture in which corruption is the norm.”

Shehu recalled that to win the war against corruption and institute transparency in the affairs of government, the Buhari administration introduced a number of fiscal reforms and plugged several leakages.

He added: The administration has significantly curtailed corruption to the point of abolishing what is called “grand corruption.” Given Treasury Single Account ,TSA , the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information Scheme, IPPS, the Bank Verification Number, BVN number and Whistle Blower schemes, it is no longer possible for people in authority to, for instance, request the withdrawal of millions, or sometimes billions of Naira or US Dollars to be shared among party members as was the practice under the past administrations. To boot, the Buhari administration has signed onto the global Open Government Partnership, OGP.

“Reforms are being carried out in the justice sector with a number of domestic legislation and international agreements to facilitate the identification, tracing, freezing, recovery and forfeiture of ill-gotten assets.

“The administration’s primary sectors of agriculture and solid minerals have experienced growth of 180 and 565 percentage points respectively. Nigeria has today achieved near self-sufficiency in rice production.

“Government has launched a series of funding and capacity development initiatives to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The work of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), inaugurated by President Buhari in August 2016 has resulted in moving Nigeria up 24 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings and earning a place on the list of 10 most improved economies. In this regard, the administration has issued a number of Executive Orders on improving efficiency in the business environment and promoting local content.

“The Buhari administration has also demonstrated a single-minded commitment to upgrading and developing Nigeria’s transport, power, and health infrastructure. Road projects are ongoing across every state of the country, with many of these projects having been abandoned for many years.

“The country’s narrow-gauge rail network of 3,500 Kms is currently being upgraded; Abuja’s light rail system has been completed and commissioned with a link to the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, which has equally been completed and launched. The Ibadan-Lagos standard gauge rail is being a test run. Ibadan-Kano has been awarded.

“The administration has successfully reconstructed the Abuja Airport runway, completed and commissioned new terminal buildings in Port Harcourt and Abuja with Lagos, Kano, Enugu and the others soon to be inaugurated.

“Several water supply projects and dam/irrigation projects have been completed and many more on the way to being delivered. About 100 ecological projects have been awarded and completed in the six geopolitical zones.

“The Buhari administration has more than doubled power generation capacity. It has increased generation to 8,100 MW and expanded transmission to more than 7,000 MW capacity, and has successfully deployed thousands of solar power systems to rural and urban households.

“This is an administration that has been investing in people. It has introduced a social Investment Programme (SIP), which so far, has four components. These are the N-power employment scheme that is hitting 500,000 this year, the homegrown school feeding program that feeds more than nine million school children across the federation, the Government Enterprise and Empower Program, GEEP giving out interest-free loans to millions of market women, traders, artisans and farmers and the conditional cash transfer, CCT which pays N5,000 monthly to the poorest and most vulnerable households in the country.

“In dealing with security, one of the first major steps by the Buhari administration was the revitalisation of the Multi-national Joint Taskforce, MNJTF aimed at combating transborder crime and the Boko Haram insurgency. The MNJTF has the support and participation of neighboring countries Niger, Chad, Cameroon, and Benin, in addition to Nigeria.

“On the day of his inauguration, the President had directed the relocation of the command and control center of the Boko Haram war to Maiduguri, the epicenter of the insurgency.

“The military has since proclaimed victory over the Boko Haram terrorists, following the capture of their operational and spiritual headquarters, “Camp Zero” in Sambisa Forest.

“So far, more than one million displaced persons have returned to their homes and communities. About 20,000 hostages have been freed. One hundred and six (106) Chibok Girls, abducted in April 2014 and 105 Dapchi Girls abducted in February 2018 have been released and reunited with their families

“In the area of diplomacy and international relations, the Buhari administration has re-established Nigeria’s position and influence in the regional and global arena.”

He said with the strides the government had recorded, it was little wonder that President Buhari was re-elected in the last presidential election.