Buhari to Ministers: Handover to Perm Secs May 28

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – DESPITE the valedictory session held on Wednesday for members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, President Muhammadu Buhari failed to dissolve the cabinet till the end of the administration.

Though the President had at the valedictory session said, “today is the last time we will meet before the commencement of the second tenure” he directed that the Minister should still be working till May 28 to the Permanent Secretary of their various ministries.

He also directed the Ministers to submit their handover notes to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, on the same May 28 which is the eve of the second tenure that starts on May 29.

President Buhari said that the ministers should be proud to be part of a government that liberated local government areas under the control of Boko Haram.

Details later