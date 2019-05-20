Buhari, Tinubu, Sultan meet in Saudi Arabia

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday met in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Also at a dinner meeting with the duo were Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu.

Speaking after an Iftar dinner meeting, Asiwaju Tinubu appealed to elderly Nigerians to avoid inflammatory statements that could undermine peaceful co-existence among the nation’s diverse communities.

The APC national leader said all citizens should consider the enormity of challenges facing the nation, and support the President.

He urged Nigerians to rally round President Buhari to solve the problems and stabilize the polity.

Tinubu in the statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba in Abuja was quoted to have said that, “The President worked hard and will continue to do so to ensure peace and stability in the country, which are important for the economy to make progress. These are the key pegs of his agenda. Let us all come together to support him.”

The former Lagos State Governor alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party was reputed for “saucy and distractive statements’’, urging Nigerians not to be angry with the opposition party, but assist them to overcome their “colossal defeat” in the February 2019 elections.”

He said, “Don’t blame them. They are handicapped by the traumatic feelings of the colossal loss of the election. You should help them to manage the trauma.”

Tinubu commended President Buhari for the recognition of June 12th as the nation’s Democracy Day.

In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar pledged his support to the success of the President’s administration.

The Sultan led prayers for President Buhari’s second term in office, and for the nation to overcome current challenges.

Other guests at the Iftar dinner were: Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo, Malam Mamman Daura, Isma’ila Isa, Mr Wale Tinubu and Mr Hakeem P. Fahm, the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Lagos State.