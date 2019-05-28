Buhari, security chiefs meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with service chiefs and security heads.

The routine meeting started at the President’s office, Presidential Villa, Abuja at about 2pm.

The agenda of the meeting is not always made public but it may center on the Presidential inauguration on May 29 at Eagle Square, Abuja and some of the security concerns raised by governors of northern states when they met behind closed doors with President Buhari on Monday.

Northern governors had briefed the President on the increasing banditry attacks in the North Western states, kidnappings and killings in the North Central part of the country.