Buhari, security chiefs meet in Aso Rock

On 2:54 pm

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA  – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with service chiefs and security heads.

 
From left, Minister for Defence, Alhaji Dan Ali; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Policy and Plan, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Achebi and the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu during the special security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/05/2019

The routine meeting started at the President’s office, Presidential Villa, Abuja at about 2pm.

The agenda of the meeting is not always made public but it may center on the Presidential inauguration on May 29 at Eagle Square, Abuja and some of the security concerns raised by governors of northern states when they met behind closed doors with President Buhari on Monday.

Northern governors had briefed the President on the increasing banditry attacks in the North Western states, kidnappings and killings in the North Central part of the country.


