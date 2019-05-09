By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with Service Chiefs and security heads at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it may not be unconnected with the heightened security situation in the country

It is also the routine meeting where security heads brief the President who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces on the security situation in different parts of the country.

READ ALSO:

The Service Chiefs at the meeting are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete IIbas, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai and the Director of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Abubakar were represented.

Also present include the National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno, Director General, Department of Security Service, DSS, Yusuf Bichi, the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu and the Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Minister of Defence, Brigadier Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali.

VANGUARD