Buhari returns from Saudi Arabia, presides over FEC valedictory session

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening returned from Saudi Arabia where he went to perform the Muslim Umrah which is known as lesser pilgrimage.

He returned about 6:30 pm at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The eagle has landed. Pres. @MBuhari and his wife, @aishambuhari, arrive Abuja Airport.

Welcome back home. pic.twitter.com/A7VjxKVtwk — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) May 21, 2019

President Buhari is also expected to preside over the valedictory session for the Federal Executive Council, FEC, Wednesay.

The session is the last meeting the President will be having with members of the current cabinet as the journey to his second tenure which is expected to inject fresh hands in his government starts on May 29.

President Buhari had on Thursday last week traveled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to honour an invitation from King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage).

He was accompanied by his close personal aides to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah which is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that could be made at any time of the year.

At the valedictory session, the President is expected to thank members of the Federal Executive Council for their contributions to his government in the last four years.

Reports indictate that some members of the cabinet may be reappointed based on their individual performance. The President has however kept the issue of the appointment to himself.

After performing Umrah (Lesser Hajj) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, President Muhammadu Buhari left Royal Terminal of the King Abdul’aziz International Airport, Jeddah for Abuja. Safe flight Sir. pic.twitter.com/apeRlePnhg — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) May 21, 2019

Some ministers have held valedictory sessions in their various ministries and have dusted their files for official hand over.