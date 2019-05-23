Buhari orders IGP, Defence Chief to probe Kaduna killing

As families bury 18 killed by armed bandits

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Bashir Bello

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday directed the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in Katsina State and feed him back.

The President who gave the directive when he received reports of killings in Katsina State on Tuesday expressed shock over the dastardly act.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja said President Buhari assured citizens that the government would restore peace and stability in the polity.

According to the statement, “The President directed Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in the state and bring feedback. President Buhari, specifically, instructed the security chiefs to find out how the operation was carried out by the perpetrators, not minding the Holy month of Ramadhan, and put in place structures to prevent future occurrence.

The President, who had been briefed on the criminal and political intents of the attacks in Katsina and other parts of the North, described “the carnage as senseless.”

He admonished that those instigating violence in the North and other parts of the country would be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, Residents of Katsina State, yesterday buried remains of 18 persons killed by armed bandits in Yargamji village of Batsari local government area of the state.

Chief Imam of the Katsina central mosque, Ustaz Mustapha Ahmed, led the funeral prayers for the repose of their souls at the Palace of Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman’s after which they were buried at the Dan Takum cemetery.

The Emir, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, alongside many district heads and tradition title holders and government officials were among hundreds of sympathisers who attended the funeral rites.