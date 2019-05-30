Buhari mourns Vanguard columnist, Animasaun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the death of iconic journalist, Kola Animasaun, who died at the age of 79.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the President offers deepest condolences to the Animasaun family and friends, including the management of Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of Vanguard Newspapers, where the late veteran newsman spent many years as a formidable columnist.

The President also commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Guild of Editors on the demise of one of the country’s most trusted and respected columnists.

President Buhari said he believed that Alhaji Animashaun will be long remembered and honoured for the rich and elucidating write-ups in the ”Voice of Reason” column he leaves behind; the many literary works he authored as well as the array of media professionals he trained and mentored on the ethics of the noble pen profession.

As a distinguished member of the Fourth Estate of the Realm who was largely recognized and admired by colleagues as a consummate professional, the President paid tribute to the late veteran’s contributions to the development of journalism in the country.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Animasaun and comfort his family and all who mourn.