Buhari mourns PENGASSAN President, Johnson

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the death of the President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, Comrade Francis Johnson on Friday.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said he joined members of PENGASSAN and all labour unions in the country in mourning the visionary leader, whose good nature, understanding and forthrightness helped in improving the welfare of workers, and contributed immensely to the stability witnessed in the oil sector.

The President affirmed that Johnson’s broadmindedness and generosity of spirit by always putting the nation first before all pecuniary gains shaped ease of relationship and smooth operations in the oil sector between employers and workers, recognising his wise and considerate positions in all negotiations.

He said he believed the labour leader’s demise was a collective loss to the family, labour movement and the entire nation, urging all loved ones to find solace in the legacy of sacrifice, diligence and patriotism he left behind, especially in speaking up for the voiceless and underprivileged.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort the family.