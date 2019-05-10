Buhari lauds China for strides on Nigeria’s infrastructural development

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed appreciation to the People’s Republic of China for what he described as its “genuine efforts to improve Nigeria’s infrastructural development.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Femi Adesina, the president made his feelings known when he received in audience the Chairman of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), Mr Fenjian Chen, at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

Buhari noted that Nigeria’s infrastructure had depreciated and deteriorated over the years, affecting standard of living, and leading to loss of lives through avoidable accidents.

He said: “We are very grateful to China for the effort to rebuild our infrastructure, and for bringing technical expertise to the country.

“We will give the required support and cooperation, so that our old, out of date, and collapsed infrastructure might be turned around.’’

He promised to personally pay attention to the many projects being undertaken in the country, for the good of Nigerian people.

Chen, who led a high-powered Chinese team to meet with the President, said CRCC is an international company, operating currently in 124 countries of the world with 18,000 local employees in Nigeria alone.

According to him, part of projects CRCC is undertaking include rail way, dry port, free trade zone, and building of highways, adding that about 40,000 more jobs are to be created from these.

“The sum of 250 million dollars will be invested on a dry port in Ibadan, Oyo State, and it will decongest the ports in Lagos, and speed up clearance of goods by the Customs Service,” he added.

He commended President Buhari for the war against corruption and insecurity, expressing confidence that Nigeria would soon become a much better country.(NAN)