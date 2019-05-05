Buhari greets Nigerians on commencement of Ramadan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night sent greetings to Nigerians in general and Muslims in particular as they commence the month-long Ramadhan fast.
The President in a message following the news of the sighting of the lunar month of Ramadhan, called for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.
President Buhari according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu noted that Islam is a religion of peace that upholds the values of tolerance and mutual coexistence without a place for hatred and violence.
He urged Muslims to use the fasting period to build a relationship of friendship and harmony with fellow citizens of other faiths.
President Buhari prayed to Allah for the continued peace, progress, and the wellbeing of the country.
