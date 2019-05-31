Buhari, govs urged to fulfil campaign promises

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—President Muhammadu Buhari and governors sworn into offices Wednesday have been urged to abide by their campaign promises to the electorate.

Bishop of the Diocese of Warri Anglican communion, Rt Rev Christian Ide made the appeal in his Bishop’s Charge at the first session of the 13th synod of the Diocese with the theme “Our True Identity,” at the Cathedral Church of St Andrew, Okere-Warri, Delta State, stressing that politicians should not take Nigerians for a ride as they were voted into various political offices on account of their campaign promises.

Lamenting the killings and violence that characterised the general election in several parts of the country, he said that the Federal Government should take urgent steps to avert a repeat of the ugly experience in future elections by initiating electoral reforms that will also introduce modern technology in the electoral process.

“It is time to move forward as a nation. All the negative reports that followed the elections should set us thinking on how we can improve on the current electoral process. This would require electoral reforms on the current Electoral Act. We call on the executive and the legislature to begin reforms on the Electoral Act early enough so that all will be set for the next general election in year 2023. They should particularly think along the line of introducing modern technology in the electoral process that would ensure free, fair and credible elections,” he said.

Congratulating Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his re-election, the Anglican Church also commended the governor for signing into law “Delta State Public and Private Properties bill 2018,” saying that it “Will curb the incessant harassment of developers , particularly by youths who often times chase away investors who are ready to do business.”