Breaking News
Translate

Bristol City hit back to keep play-off hopes alive

On 12:00 amIn Sports by adekunleComments

Bristol City kept alive their slender hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs as Famara Diedhiou’s late goal sealed a 2-1 win at Millwall on Tuesday.

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) vies for the ball with Bristol City’s Joe Bryan (R) during the English League Cup quarter-final football match between Bristol City and Manchester United at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, southwest England on December 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff CADDICK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Lee Johnson’s side fell behind when Millwall striker Lee Gregory volleyed the 41st minute opener after being set up by Steve Morison.

Millwall could have doubled their lead when Morison and Gregory combined again and the Lions’ goalscorer was clipped by City goalkeeper Max O’Leary for a penalty.

But Shaun Williams’ spot-kick was saved by O’Leary and City equalised through Jamie Paterson in the 76th minute before Diedhiou won it five minutes later.

City are in eighth place, one point behind sixth placed Derby, who hold the last play-off berth and have a game in hand at Swansea on Wednesday.

A Derby win in south Wales would end City’s play-off bid before Johnson’s team play their last game of the season at Hull on Sunday.

Liverpool’s Van Dijk wins PFA player of year award


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.