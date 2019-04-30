Bristol City hit back to keep play-off hopes alive

Bristol City kept alive their slender hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs as Famara Diedhiou’s late goal sealed a 2-1 win at Millwall on Tuesday.



Lee Johnson’s side fell behind when Millwall striker Lee Gregory volleyed the 41st minute opener after being set up by Steve Morison.

Millwall could have doubled their lead when Morison and Gregory combined again and the Lions’ goalscorer was clipped by City goalkeeper Max O’Leary for a penalty.

But Shaun Williams’ spot-kick was saved by O’Leary and City equalised through Jamie Paterson in the 76th minute before Diedhiou won it five minutes later.

City are in eighth place, one point behind sixth placed Derby, who hold the last play-off berth and have a game in hand at Swansea on Wednesday.

A Derby win in south Wales would end City’s play-off bid before Johnson’s team play their last game of the season at Hull on Sunday.