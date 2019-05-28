Bring devt to N’Delta creeks, riverine communities beg govts

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—RIVERINE communities in Niger- Delta have called on both federal and state governments to spread democratic dividends to the populace in the creeks of the region.

Riverine community chairs under the auspices of Ijaw Community Peace and Development Organisation, ICPDO, made the appeal at a meeting in Bomadi, Delta State.

ICPDO chair, Mr Mathias Apamor, who explained that the group was an umbrella organisation formed to encourage growth, infrastructural and economic development, promote peace and unity among Ijaw communities balkanized into six states of the Niger-Delta, namely: Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers and Edo.

However, a blueprint from the group contained developmental demands from state and federal governments, including resuscitation of the seemingly abandoned Bomadi Polytechnic, completion of Electricity Tower project and supply of electricity to Bomadi and environs.

Others include execution of major road projects in riverine areas, especially the Bomadi-Tuomo-Torugbene-Ojobo road; Bomadi-Gbaregolor-Esanma-Akugbene-Ezebiri-Gbekebor road and Agge Deep Seaport project in Bayelsa State.

ICPDO also tasked federal and affected state governments on youth empowerment schemes, employment and multi-national oil companies to contribute their quota in the development of host communities.

Bishop of Bomadi Diocese of the Catholic Church, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, a participant and patron of the body, emphasized the need for the creation of employment opportunities for youths by both federal and state governments in the region.

Commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State over the seemingly completed Electricity Tower project, he tasked him to expedite action to ensure Bomadi was lit up without much delay.

“The Federal Government should show concern in this area in terms of development; Federal Government should be interested in this area rather than open another seaport at Tin Can Island,” he said.