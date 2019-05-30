Breast Cancer: Lagos gets two mammography centres

By Prince Okafor

LAGOS—THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Total Upstream Companies and its Joint Ventures Partners (Petrobras. Sapetro and CNOOC), has commissioned two new mammography centres in Lagos.

The centres, according to the company, will aid the prevention of late stage presentation of diseases and aid treatment follow-up of patients.

Speaking during the commissioning of Mammography Centres at Isolo and Gbagada General Hospitals in Lagos, the Managing Director, Total Exploration and Production, Nigeria Limited, Mr. Nicolas Terraz said: “The incidents of Breast Cancer are increasing in developing countries, where the majority of cases are diagnosed in late stages. This sad observation is true of Nigeria.

“Prevention and early detection are critical in the fight against cancer, and the Mammography Centres we are commissioning today would be pivotal in that fight. Thus, this is a major milestone in realizing early diagnoses of breast cancer.

“These Mammography Centres will provide easily available and highly-subsidized mammography services, complete with image-guided breast lump biopsy, for women in Lagos State. In fact, similar Mammography Centres are at different stages of completion in other States of the Federation, namely, Zamfara, Bayelsa, Anambra and Imo States.”

On his part, the CMD, Isolo General Hospital, Dr. Godwin Akhabhoa said: “We are grateful for this development. NNPC/TUPNI and partners have tremendously added not just to this hospital, but also to Nigeria as a country.”