Breast cancer is not a spiritual problem, Mrs Akeredolu Charges Nigerian women

The Wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has observed that breast cancer is neither a spiritual problem nor a death sentence. She made this known on Saturday at the Daughter of Zion Convocation which held at Trans Camp, Iju, Ondo State.

Themed “The Wise Woman”, the convocation is a four-day camping exercise which equips women with needed spiritual and social capacity to live healthier and more productive lives in the society.

Speaking at the event, Arabinrin identified early detection through breast self-examination as the veritable entry point to surviving breast cancer. She also encouraged the women to always seek out prompt medical help anytime they noticed a lump within their

“Sadly, most of our women seek help at the fourth stage of breast cancer. At this point, the breast has already started to decay. When you notice any symptom, go to a doctor.

“ We also need to know that empowerment is not about sharing money. It is about equipping one with the right information. We must all inform our people that breast cancer is not a spiritual problem. It is not a death sentence. I am a living witness to that. With adequate knowledge, you can take the right action.“

The first lady also implored the people to key into the crowdfunding initiative of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), noting that this would help more women access treatment.

While admonishing the women to be more involved in health advocacy, the Wife of the Governor equally lauded the efforts of the Akeredolu-led government towards citing a cancer treatment centre in Ondo State. She revealed that this has attracted global partnership from Harvard and the University of Washington.

Also speaking at the event were Mrs Funmi Odeyemi and the husband, Pastor Joshua Odeyemi, who commended the efforts of Arabinrin Akeredolu in the fight against breast cancer while charging the women to take advantage of the awareness and advocacy initiatives of BRECAN to lead healthier lives in the society.

The program also featured lectures on breast cancer, demonstration of self-breast examination and prayers for BRECAN, the First Lady and the Akeredolu-led government.