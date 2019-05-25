Breaking(Video): INEC bows to Supreme Court’s judgement, declares PDP winner of Zamfara election

By Anthony Ogbonna

…To issue certificates to PDP winners Monday, Friday next week

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has agreed to abide by the Supreme Court’s Judgement on Zamfara State Elections.

Recall that the Apex court had ruled that the All Progressives Congress, APC, did not conduct valid primaries in the state. The court therefore ordered that all votes by APC in the election were all wasted.



INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, Friday, made the announcement during a press conference in Abuja.

According to the INEC boss, following the judgment by the court, the commission met and took advise from its lawyers based on the judgement and determined that in the Governorship, the PDP won both the Governorship and Deputy Governorship positions.

INEC said it got to the conclusion based on the stipulations in Section 179 and subsection 2 of the 1999 constitution. It said the PDP satisfied the requirements which included spread to be declared winner of the election.

The Commission also said that the PDP equally won Zamfara North Senatorial district.

For Zamfara Central and Zamfara West, the PDP equally swept all the slots.

The PDP equally swept all seven slots for the House of Representatives.