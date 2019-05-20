Breaking: Two FRSC officers kidnapped in Osun

Two officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun state were Monday kidnapped by armed bandits and their whereabouts is yet unknown.

It was gathered that the victims were abducted at Erin -Ijesa on the ever busy Akure-Ilesa express road .

A competent source told our correspondent in Osogbo that the FRSC officials who are simply identified as Baiyeguni and Abioye were traveling on the road when the incident happened.

Though details of the incident were sketchy at the time of filing this report, it was further learned that it was the families of the victims that raised the alarm to the police when they can no longer be reached on phone.

The spokesperson of the Osun state police command, Folashade Odoro confirmed the incident.

She added that the police is intensifying their efforts to ensure that the victims are rescued in good time.

Several efforts made by our correspondent to reach out to Osun state sector commander of the FRSC, Mr. Peter Oke for his comment did not yield any positive result as he failed to pick several calls put across to him.