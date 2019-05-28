Breaking: Resign now, Dep. Chair tells Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – In the aftermath of its loss of Zamfara state to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, fresh crisis have again hit the ruling All Progressives Congress APC as the Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu is up in arms against the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In a six-page letter dated May 27th, 2019, and addressed to the Chairman, Shuaibu held that in advanced democracies, people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilised examples, “they honourably resign.”

The letter titled “APC: Its fortune and misfortune, time to act!” also said “It is my honest opinion that your ability to ensure this party flourishes is deficient as you lack the necessary composure and you also don’t posses the capabilities and the requisite experience to run a political party.”

Details later…..