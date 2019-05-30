Breaking: Reps ask Buhari to rescind executive decision on withdrawal of licensed gun

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-House of Representatives has asked President Mohammadu Buhari to immediately rescind his decision on the revoking and withdrawal of licensed guns from their owners.

Adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Nnenna Ukeje from Abia State to that effect at plenary on Thursday, the House said it would further expose law abiding Nigerians to danger.

The motion was sequel media reports that the President recently signed an executive order, compelling all gun owners to surrender their licensed guns to the state authorities, with an aim to checkmating the rising cases of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the country

But in their reckoning, the members of the House argued that licensed gun weren’t the ones used to perpetrate crimes.

They called on the security agencies to rather go after the criminals who were apparently carrying out their nefarious acts with unlicensed guns.

Details later