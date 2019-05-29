Breaking : Okowa takes oath of office

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa, has taken oath of office for a second term in office with a vow to build a united and stronger Delta.

Thousands of Deltans were at the Stephen Keshi township stadium, venue of the inauguration ceremony to catch a glimpse of the new Governor.

Clad in white Agbada with a traditional red cap and beads to match, the Governor took his oath of office at exactly 10: 53am.

He inspected the guard of honour by men of the Nigeria police force amidst cheers from Deltans.

Details coming soon: