Breaking: Njoku emerges APGA national chairman in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – A new National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has emerged, Edozie Njoku.

Briefing newsmen in Owerri, after their convention, alongside his other executives and delegates, Edozie, said that their members from the 35 states including Abuja, came for the convention.

He pointed out that there was an experte order obtained by the members of the Board of Trustees, BOT, of APGA, stopping the Awka convention.

He added that among other things that his leadership would concentrate more on rebuilding, repositioning APGA, to take the shape of a national party.

According to Njoku as captured by Vanguard he said: “Delegates from the 36 states including Abuja, came and I emerged as the National chairman. We are now the authentic leadership of APGA, you see that APGA are now happy.

“Like what we are saying what they are carrying out in Awka is an illegality. They just brought few people in government House, and say that they are doing convention.

“But here the original members of the party have come to decide who they want to be their national chairman.”

On the court order, stopping the Awka convention as planned by Victor Oye, Njoku said: “There was an expert order which stopped that meeting by the National Executive Coucil, NEC, the meeting which took place on the 14 May, as I am talking to you now, by that experte order, it has stopped every decision that came out of that their NEC, meeting.

“That meeting in which they also expelled the Board of Trustees members which is meant to have started their life with that of the NEC.

“As a result of the sack, of the BOT, members, the BOT, members went to court and got and experte order stopping Victor Oye and APGA, from using anything that came out of the 14 May, NEC meeting including holding a convention.

“Remember I am the first Vice National Chairman of APGA, in 2002. By God grace we have emerged to lead our great forward, we need to start with reconciliation, of our members who left APGA, and bring them back.

APGA, is suppose to be a national party, that has its root in the Southeast, it is no longer going to be a party situated in one place, few people determining what others will do.”