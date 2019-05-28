Breaking News
Breaking: Nigeria, UN, others declare Aug. 22 International Day of victims of religious violence

Nigeria is among countries supporting the call as the UN General Assembly,  on Tuesday, declared  Aug., 22 , as International Day to commemorate the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

This followed the adoption of draft Resolution A/73/L85 tabled by Poland with support from several other countries.

The supporting states include the core group consisting of Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Nigeria, Pakistan and the United States.

Details later (NAN)

 


