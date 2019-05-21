Breaking: NASS Mgt may drop stringent accreditation for journalists

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA – THE National Assembly Management may finally drop plans to introduce stringent accreditation measures for journalists covering both legislative chambers.

A source privy to the meeting held by management with leaders of both press corps of NASS told Vanguard that “all is set for the Clerk of the National Assembly to drop the idea.

“The CNA told us that as a leader he was going to take responsibility for the action though it was never approved by me.

” He promised to go into the whole matter and get back to us before the close of work today(Tuesday) to douse the issue once and for all.

” As it’s the plan has been dropped as all those fingered in the matter are already denying… Details soon