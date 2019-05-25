Breaking News
Breaking: Lewandowski brace seals German Cup, domestic double for Bayern

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace as Bayern Munich wrapped up a domestic double with a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the German Cup final on Saturday.

Bayern Munich’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the 3-0 during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) Final football match RB Leipzig v FC Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 25, 2019. (Photo / AFP)

Goals from Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman sealed victory for Bayern in an enthralling game at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

The win sees Bayern lift the golden German Cup trophy for the 19th time in their history, just a week after securing a seventh successive Bundesliga title last Saturday.

